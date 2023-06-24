23 Local Government chairmen in Benue state have vowed not to obey the state government's directive to quit their offices

According to the aggrieved chairmen, they were duly elected into office; hence they cannot handover batons to the most senior staff in their various councils

Reacting, the Benue state governor, Governor Hyacinth Alia, said the council chairmen remain suspended until the probe against them is concluded

Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) of Benue State have dared Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The aggrieved LG chairmen on Saturday, June 24, vowed not to comply with Governor Alia's directive on their suspension from office, Daily Trust reported.

23 LG chairmen tackled Governor Alia after he suspended them from office. Photo credit: Fr. Alia TV Network

Source: Facebook

Sequel to the recommendation by the state’s House of Assembly to Governor Alia to suspend the 23 LGAs chairmen in order to pave way for investigation into their financial activities, the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair (BLGCA) on Friday, June 23, ordered the council chairmen to handover baton the most senior staff in their various councils.

23 LG chairmen dared Benue Governor Alia

But in a swift reaction at a press conference on Saturday, the chairmen said they would neither comply with the instruction from the state lawmakers nor the BLGCA.

Mike Uba, Chairman of the Association of Local Governments Of Nigeria (ALGON), Benue State chapter, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they would not surrender to “illegality” as doing so will mean a disservice to the state.

He said they were duly elected into office alongside their councillors on April 30, 2022 for a two years tenure which will constitutionally come to an end by April 30, 2024.

"You remain suspended," Benue Gov replies aggrieved LG chairmen

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has the 23 Local Government council chairmen remain suspended until the probe against them is concluded.

He said this while reacting to the claims the council chairmen at a press briefing in Makurdi, the state capital, on Saturday, June 24, Daily Trust reported.

Source: Legit.ng