Makurdi, Benue state - The anointed candidate of Governor Hyacinth Alia, Hon Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, a first-timer in the parliament, has emerged as the Speaker of the 10th Benue State House of Assembly.

As reported by Daily Trust, Dajoh emerged as Speaker after polling 17 votes in a runoff election against 15 votes polled by the SGF, George Akume’s preferred candidate, Mrs Beckie Orpin, who is also a first-time lawmaker.

Governor Alia’s candidate, Aondona Dajoh emerges as Benue Speaker. Photo Credit: Rev' Fr Hyacinth Alia/Senator Dr. George Akume

It was gathered that Dajoh’s emergence was not a smooth political journey as it has not without intrigues and power play behind the scene.

Before the inauguration of the assembly, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has announced Mrs Orphin as the chosen candidate for the position of the speakership.

This was contained in a statement issued by Daniel Ihomun, the publicity secretary of the Benue APC after the Working Committee of the APC, summoned a stakeholders meeting.

The decision of the party did not go down well with some of the party faithful, who felt the choice of Orphin was influenced by a ‘big man’ in the state.

The party faithful’s argued that for the smooth running of government, the state governor, Rev’d father Alia should be allowed to decide who should emerge as the Speaker of the House

How Dajoh emerged Benue Speaker

While preparing to be sworn in on inauguration day, 18 lawmakers-elect, who were mainly PDP members, alongside their APC counterparts, reportedly met with Governor Alia at the Government House in Makurdi.

After the first exercise which commenced at about 11 am, Dajoh, representing Gboko West constituency and Mrs Orpin, representing Gboko-East, got 16 votes each.

The election was observed by the state APC chairman with his supporters, who watched from the gallery of the Assembly complex and the governor and those on his side, including his newly appointed chief of staff, a former lawmaker, Paul Biam.

There was a need for the 32 members, consisting of an APC majority with 22 seats, PDP 9 and Labour Party (LP) 1 to conduct another round of elections.

The House reconvened for a fresh election at 3:30 pm, during which the new Speaker added a vote to win the contest.

The Assembly also nominated Mrs Lami Danladi representing Ado constituency to emerge unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

