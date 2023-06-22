Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), vice admiral, Awwal Gambo, is yet to handover to the newly appointed chief, Rear Admiral, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla

Ogalla was announced as the new Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) on Monday, June 19, by President Bola Tinubu

The Navy spokesperson, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, said debunked reports that Gambo refused to hand over to Ogalla

FCT, Abuja - The Director of Naval Information, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, has explained why the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), vice admiral, Awwal Gambo, is yet to handover to the newly appointed chief, Rear Admiral, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

Ayo-Vaughan, in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 21, dismissed reports that Gambo has refused to hand over to Ogalla as false, adding that handing over in the military was ‘procedural’, Premium Times reported.

He said “It is, therefore, necessary to put the record straight following some malicious, misleading online publications that are capable of spreading falsehood to unsuspecting members of the public.

The Navy spokesperson:

“Suffice to state that handing and taking over ceremony in the Nigerian Navy from inception is procedural.

“Upon the announcement of the change of the ‘Watch on deck’, the outgoing CNS is expected to give a detailed brief to the incoming CNS, tour key naval facilities and perform the ceremonial lowering of ensign.

“Accordingly, the programme of events leading to the formal handing and taking over ceremony has kicked off to culminate at a public ceremony on Friday, June 23, in line with age-long naval tradition.”

Ayo-Vaughan added that sister services in the military set aside specific dates for their handing and taking over ceremonies.

