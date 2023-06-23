The Edo state government has increased the tuition fee of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, by over 300 percent

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has criticized the state government's decision

The student body said the increment is an attempt to take tertiary education out of the reach of the poor masses

Ekpoma, Edo state - Students have reacted to the decision of the Edo state Government to increase the tuition fee of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, by over 300 percent.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said it would resist attempts to take university education out of the reach of the poor in the country, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The student body threatened a showdown with the State Government if nothing is done to make a downward review of what it described as an outrageous tuition fees hike

NANS National Vice President Inter-Campus Affairs, Comrade Egbeahie Vanessa, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, June 23, in Abuja.

“We condemn the attitude of the State Governor towards tertiary education in the state and his ambition of wanting to take education beyond the reach of the poor and average citizens of Edo and Nigeria in general.

“That this current state government has not laid a single building foundation in the foremost State-owned university is shocking.

“The last three years in the university has been about the victimisation of staff and students, intimidation and threats to whoever dares to speak up against the non-conforming and anti-educational policies of Edo State Government aimed at full indirect commercialisation of State-owned tertiary institutions.”

Egbeahie accused the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sonnie Asomwan Adagbonyin, and his management of being antagonistic to students.

The student leader also urged parents and students not to hurriedly pay the tuition fees as the State Government will be engaged to reverse the outrageous increase in tuition fees.

“The Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sonnie Asomwan Adagbonyin and his Deputy Vice-Chancellor are known by all for their High handedness and constant threatening of students. Mostly Prof. Marshall Azeke who has proven with his attitude towards students to be unfit for the exalted office currently occupied.”

Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their frustration about the recent increments in school fees in some federal universities in the country.

Some federal universities have hiked their students' tuition fees by more than 100% in the last 12 months.

