The newly inaugurated governor of plateau state has approved the suspension of last-minute civil servants employed by former Governor Simon Lalong

The director of press and public affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Jos

He also suspended appointments made into the state’s civil servants from October last year and directed retired who are due for retirement to proceed on retirement immediately

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has directed the suspension of all appointments in the state civil service from October 1, 2022.

According to Mutfwang, the last-minute employment carried out by former Governor Simon Lalong is indiscriminate, irregular and does not follow due process.

Caleb Mutfwang suspends all civil servants employed by former Governor Simon Lalong. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang, Simon Lalong

Source: Facebook

Plateau gov suspends Lalong’s last-minute appointments

This is contained in a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs (DOPA) to the governor, Gyang Bere, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statement also directed all civil servants and/or persons appointed permanent secretaries from the month of January 2023 to revert to their previous positions, The Punch reported.

“All civil servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“And all civil servants and or persons appointed permanent secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith,” the statement partly read.

It added that other measures and steps towards strengthening and building a result-oriented civil service would be taken in due course.

Sokoto: Gov Aliyu approves mass sacking of Tambuwal’s appointees

Similarly, the newly inaugurated governor of Sokoto state, Ahmad Aliyu, has deposed 14 monarchs in the state.

It was also confirmed that he approved the dismissal of 23 permanent secretaries and 15 directors.

The individuals were reported to be the last-minute appointees of the immediate past governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Nigerian governor sacks all commissioners, special assistants

In another report, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state dissolved the State Executive Council.

Obaseki said the dissolution of the council was with immediate effect.

The governor announced the sack during the weekly Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, May 3

Source: Legit.ng