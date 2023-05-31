The newly inaugurated governor of Sokoto state, Ahmad Aliyu, has deposed 14 monarchs in the state

It was also confirmed that he approved the dismissal of 23 permanent secretaries and 15 directors

These individuals were reported to be the last-minute appointees of the immediate past governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has approved the dismissal of 23 permanent secretaries, 15 directors and 14 monarchs appointed by the immediate past governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

As reported by Daily Trust, this development was made known on Tuesday, May 30, when Governor Aliyu resumed administrative duties at the State House.

It was gathered that there was no reason for their dismissal. A source on the transitional committee of the current government revealed that their release was hinged on their role during the gubernatorial election.

The source said:

“Their appointment was not in the best interest of their people. It is just a kind of appreciation because of their support to PDP during the last general elections in the state."

While addressing pressmen on this development, the spokesman to the governor, Abubakar Bawa, revealed that subsequent appointments would be reviewed.

Similarly, it was also confirmed that the new governor nullified the renaming of some landmark institutions in the State, This Day reported.

Some of these institutions include Sokoto State University renamed Sheikh Abdullahi Fodiyo University; the newly created Sokoto State University of Education, renamed after the late President Shehu Shagari and the Shehu Shagari College of Education which was renamed Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki College of Education.

Others are the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital which was named after Sultan Muhammadu Abubakar Sa’ad, the College of Agriculture, Wurno, and the College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Wamakko was renamed Shehu Malami and Halliru Binji, respectively, among others.

