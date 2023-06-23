The presidential election petitions court has admitted some documents presented by the opposition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The crucial documents were tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in court on Friday, June 23

They include a B.Sc. certificate from Chicago State University, USA, and the incumbent Nigerian leader's Guinea Conakry passport

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a popular lawyer and ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, June 23, said the legal team of the former vice president closed its case at the presidential election petition tribunal, Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Bwala in a tweet on his verified handle, stated that three “defining” documents were tendered and admitted in evidence by the court on Friday, June 23.

The presidential election petition court has admitted certified copies of the academic and work records of President Bola Tinubu tendered by Atiku. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @atiku

Next stage: "Petitioners now required to bring forth their defence", says Bwala

Atiku, 76, is challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Tinubu as winner of the last presidential election.

The PDP candidate accused the electoral umpire and Tinubu of violating statutory provisions that guided the conduct of the recent election.

Two other petitions, one of which is by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also levelled similar allegations.

After the proceedings on Friday, June 23, Bwala gave an update on his social media page, writing thus:

“We closed our case today at the election petition court. Three defining documents where tendered and admitted in evidence today, to witt.”

1. Guinea international passport

2. Chicago state University certificate of PBAT

3. CTC of the judgement on the drug trafficking case in Chicago.

“The Petitioners would be required to bring forth their defence at this stage.”

