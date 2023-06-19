President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to resist the urge of appointing former northern governors as ministers

The Northern Progressives Union made the call in a statement issued on Monday, June 19, claiming the former governor has nothing to offer

NPU Coordinator, Mohammed Kiyawa, alleged that some of the former northern governors worked for the opposition party during the presidential election

An All Progressive Congress (APC) group, under the auspices of the Northern Progressives Union, has urged President Bola Tinubu not to appoint immediate former northerner governors as ministers in his cabinet.

NPU Coordinator, Mohammed Kiyawa, warned that the former Northerner governors won’t bring any meaningful development to his government, The Punch reported.

Kigawa disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, June 19 over the continued delay of the president’s list of ministerial nominees.

He alleged that some of the governors betrayed the trust of the party and allegedly worked in favour of the opposition in the February 25 presidential election.

The leader of the group urged President Tinubu to resist the temptation of appointing any of them as ministers or cabinet members.

The statement partly read:

“We are foot soldiers of the APC in this part of the country and therefore making a categorical statement urging Mr President and the APC as a political party not to entertain the idea of nominating any of the former governors from the region in the incoming cabinet. They do not have the required capacities and capabilities to drive the process.

“Our demand is legitimate and is consequent upon the misdeeds that some of them during the 2023 general elections were mostly moles and fifth columnists used by the opposition parties and in most cases funds given to them for elections were personalised and kept for self-serving purposes.”

