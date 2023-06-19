Twenty days after assuming office on Monday, May 29, some state governors have taken key decisions to kick-start the commencement of their administrations

The compulsory Monday sit-at-home order was banned in Enugu state by Governor Peter Mbah's administration

Governor Abba Yusuf and his Niger state counterpart, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, embarked on demolition exercises

FCT, Abuja - After assuming office on Monday, May 29, some governors have hit the ground running with some drastic decisions.

As reported by The ICIR, Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, Benue governor, Hyacinth Alia, and Sokoto state governor, Ahmad Aliyu, within 20 days in office have revoked appointments made by the previous administrations.

Key decisions made By new state governors after 20 days in office.

While in Cross River state, Governor Bassey Out, ordered for verification of civil servants working in the state.

Enugu state governor banned the compulsory Monday sit-at-home order imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

Massive demolitions are what residents of Kano and Niger states have experienced after the swearing-in of Governor Abba Yusuf and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago respectively.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state revoked the road construction award issued by the previous administration.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, broke record in Ebonyi state after he appointed the first female, Grace Umezurike as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In Abia, Governor Alex Otti declared a state of emergency on refuse and waste management in the southeastern state.

In an attempt to secure people and properties in Kebbi state, Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, cleared all outstanding allowances of security personnel.

Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, has ordered probe of the immediate former governor, Bello Matawalle

Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda, revoked land allocations issued before he became governor

Building the future elders appears like the priority concern for Taraba state Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, as he has declared a state of emergency on education in the state.

Minimal political activities have taken place in Kaduna, Jigawa, Akwa Ibom and Delta states.

