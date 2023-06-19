Fresh prophecy by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry has revealed the fortunes of Nigerians within the first six months of President Bola Tinubu's administration

The cleric bragged that he prophesized the coming of President Tinubu in November 2022, adding that any prophet whose words did not come to pass should be demoted

According to the religious leader, there will be tears of joy for Nigerians within the first six months of President Tinubu's administration

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry has prophesized that Nigerians should expect more fortunes in the next six months of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Recall that Bola Tinubu took the oath of office as Nigeria's president on Monday, May 29, following the expiration of the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin reveals what God says about Tinubu's first 6 months Photo Credit: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

Prophet Fufeyin reveals God's message about the first 6 months of President Tinubu's reign

Since his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria, there has been many predictions and optimism about his administration based on the number of pronouncement and policy implementations that the Tinubu's administration had embarked on.

Taking to his Facebook page over the weekend, Prophet Fufeyin revealed the prophecy on what Nigerians should be expecting from the new administration in the next six months.

The cleric bragged that any prophet whose words did not come to pass should not be regarded as a prophet, adding that he prophesized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the February 25 presidential election.

How I prophesized Tinubu's victory in 2022, Prophet Fufeyin disclosed

He recalled how he made the prophecy in November 2022 and the change the country would experience within six months of the Tinubu administration.

Fufeyin said:

"I prophesy to you again, in this Tinubu's tenure, there will be tears of joy in Nigeria in the next six months. There will be no more sorrow, and a better Nigeria is coming. Tell this prophecy to others and be blessed".

See the video here:

President Tinubu departs Nigeria for France on Tuesday

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu will be out of Nigeria on Tuesday for the signing of a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, the capital of France.

The visit will be the first official outing of Bola Tinubu as Nigerian President since he resumed office 23 days ago.

Joining on the trip are members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and they are expected to return to the country on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng