President Bola Tinubu will be out of Nigeria on Tuesday for the signing of a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, the capital of France

The visit will be the first official outing of Bola Tinubu as Nigerian President since he resumed office 23 days ago

Joining on the trip are members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and they are expected to return to the country on Saturday

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to travel out of the country to Paris, the capital of France on Tuesday, June 20 for the signing of a New Global Financial Pact, an event that will happen between June 22 and 23.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dele Alake, the president's special adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, and shared by Bayo Onanuga, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his Twitter page on Monday, June 19.

President Tinubu to travel to France with his new special advisers

Tinubu will be going on his official outing out of Nigeria as Nigerian President, exactly 21 days after he resumed office as the number one citizen of the West African country. He was sworn in on May 29.

Joining the president on the journey are members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and they are billed to return to the country on Saturday, June 24.

The statement disclosed that the new financial pact which will be signed at the event will put vulnerable countries at its heart for support and investment after the devastating effect of climate change, the energy crisis, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why President Tinubu will be traveling to France on Tuesday

The summit is designed to look into the opportunities to give fiscal space to countries that are vulnerable to climate change, promote development in low-income countries as well as investment in "green" infrastructure.

The statement partly reads:

“President Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts, and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies."

