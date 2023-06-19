Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has been accused of betrayal and deceit

Pastor Adewale Giwa of The Second Coming of Christ Ministry revealed this during a sermon on Sunday, June 18

He described Obi's petition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential tribunal as a waste of time

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 polls, Mr Peter Obi, has been accused of betraying his former boss, Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

According to Sahara Reporters, this allegation was made by Pastor Adewale Giwa of The Second Coming of Christ Ministry on Sunday, June 19.

Pastor Giwa says Peter Obi's petition at the presidential tribunal is a waste of time and effort. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi and Pastor Adewale Giwa

Giwa stated that Peter Obi's ongoing petition at the presidential election petition tribunal was not to nullify President Bola Tinubu's victory at polls; rather, he is in court for the fun and hype of it.

As reported by PM News, he said:

“When it is not your time, it is not your time! He betrayed his boss, Atiku, who brought him into the limelight. If you love Nigeria so much as proclaimed, why didn’t you wait in your political party to fight the battle? Suddenly, you changed and pretended that you were not part of the system that led us to where we are today.”

He described Obi as a deceitful and arrogant man while making reference to the book of Proverbs 16:5.

Giwa said:

“God can’t stomach arrogance, pretense, and betrayal, according to Proverbs 16:5. The Lord says he will put those upstairs in their place.

"We know all the politicians we will hold responsible should anything go wrong in Nigeria.”

Presidential tribunal: Obi is wasting his time, says Christian cleric

He further noted that Obi is wasting time describing him as a social media presidential candidate.

Giwa said:

“The truth is stranger than fiction, they say! Please, don’t waste your time, my brother. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”

Fayose's Brother Makes Huge Claim About Peter Obi’s Case Against President Bola Tinubu

Similarly, Isaac Fayose, brother of a former Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele, has taken to social media to call out Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

Fayose said none of Obi's witnesses in court is directly connected to the 2023 presidential election.

He also restated his earlier stance that Obi shouldn't have approached the court to claim he won the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng