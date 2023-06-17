Another development has occurred in the Labour Party and Peter Obi’s petition challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A professor of mathematics, Eric Uwanduegwu Ofoedu, told the Presidential Election Petitions Court that INEC's final result did not capture over 2.5m votes

According to Ofoedu, he arrived at 2, 565, 629 votes after matching the blurred results he downloaded with the Form EC8As given to Labour Party agents

FCT, Abuja - Eric Uwanduegwu Ofoedu, a Professor of Mathematics at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, has revealed the number of votes that were not captured in the final result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood.

Ofoedu said a total vote of 2, 565, 629 accredited voters were not reflected in the final result, The Sun reported.

Labour Party maths professor says over 2.5m votes were not reflected in INEC's final election result. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The Labour Party witness stated this on Friday, June 16 after being led in evidence by counsel to the petitioners, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja.

He told the court that he downloaded 18,088 blurred polling unit results from the INEC Result Viewing Portal, IREV.

According to Ofoedu, he arrived at the figure after matching the blurred results he downloaded with the Form EC8As (polling unit results) given to Labour Party agents at the affected Polling Units.

In his statement on oath, Ofoedu said:

“I observed that, from IREV portal, scores on Form EC8As of 39,546 polling units were inaccessible – contain uploads were not connected with the Presidential Election.

“From the IREV portal, 18,088 polling units’ results were blurred. This number of PUs negatively impacted the votes of 2,565,269 accredited voters and 9,165,191 voters that collected their PVCS.”

During his cross-examination by INEC’s lawyer, A.B Mahmoud SAN, Ofoedu admitted that his primary source of data was the IREV portal.

He also disclosed that he accepted the Labour Party’s request to produce a report on the election results on IREV accepted for the purpose of using his assessment to educate his students.

When asked if his reference to INEC Form EC8As (polling unit results) were same as the scanned results uploaded to the IREV, he said there was difference between several hard copies of Form EC8As and what was uploaded on IREV.

He added:

“In place of uploaded Form EC8As, there were blurred copies on IREV.”

Source: Legit.ng