Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has fueled the unspoken rift that continued to exist in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a subtle remark to mock Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

The governor, while speaking at a thanksgiving service organised for former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcour, the state capital on Sunday, June 18, referred to the former vice president as the one who called himself a unifier but said Wike is the true unifier.

He said:

"Someone called himself Mr. unifier, but from what I see in this true, the true unifier is Governor Nyesom Wike."

