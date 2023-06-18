Camp of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, in the PDP has defeated that of Atiku Abubakar, the ex-presidential candidate of t in the House of Reps

It was learned that Kingsley Chinda, a strong ally of Wike, was nominated as a consensus candidate of the PDP Reps caucus for the position of minority leader in the Lower Chamber

The choice of Chimba did not go down well with PDP leaders in Atiku but Atiku's preferred candidate, Oluwole Oke, reportedly stepped down from the race

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been thrown into another dilemma as a fresh crisis erupted between the amp of Atiku Abubakar, the party's candidate in the 2023 presidential election, and that of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State.

The fresh crisis was over the endorsement of Kingsley Chinda, a strong ally of Wike for the position of minority leader by the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives.

Wike defeats Atiku in House of Reps minority leader's race Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

According to The Nation, Chinda became the consensus candidate of the PDP Reps caucus during a meeting of the party which was held in Abuja on Friday, June 16.

Atiku's candidate steps down for Wike's choice in House of Reps minority leader's race

It was learned that Oluwole Oke from Osun State was the choice of the Atiku's camp for the position but the lawmaker stepped down from the race.

Some chieftains of the PDP, who were yet to forgive the former governor and his allies over their failure to cooperate with the party during the February 25 presidential election, were reported not to be comfortable with the choice of Chinda.

Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, earlier urged the public to dismiss the report that a certain person has been nominated to be the preferred choice of the PDP for the position of the minority in the Green Chamber.

