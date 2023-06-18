The report that President Bola Tinubu is set to dissolve government agencies and MDAs in the coming days has been flagged as fake news

A media wing of the APC presidential campaign council, known as the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support debunked the report

The APC group also shared a screenshot of the news report where the President was reported to be planning to dissolve boards of the government agencies and parastatals

A media arm of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council known as the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support has dismissed the report that President Bola Tinubu has completed plans to dissolve government agencies and MDAs.

The group in a Twitter post on Sunday, June 18, flag the report as fake while sharing a screenshot of the news.

APC Group says the report of Tinubu dissolving MDAs is fake Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu not planning to dissolve government agencies and parastatas

In the post, the federal government was said to be planning to dissolve boards of government parastatals and agencies in the coming days.

The report is coming on the background of President Bola Tinubu suspending leaders of two major government institutions in his second and third weeks in office.

In his second week in office, President Tinubu suspended Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over heavy allegations against his office.

Tinubu suspends 2 top Buhari's men in 2 weeks

Running down to the third week in office, the president announced the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the immediate past chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of corruption against his office.

Both Emefiele and Bawa have been accused of abuse of office during their stays as government appointees, and their suspensions appeared to be welcomed by many Nigerians who have commended the president for the move.

However, it is essential to note that the naira redesign policy Emefiele introduced barely two months before the presidential election was adjudged to scuttle the chance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, even now President Tinubu raised an alarm in Ogun State then.

