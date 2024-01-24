Tragedy struck the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom as a fellow countryman died a day after arriving in the country

The deceased, Saheed Wahab died on Tuesday, January 16 after arriving to start his MSc programme at the Teesside University

A call for financial support and donations towards his burial in the UK has been made with the permission of his family members.

Teesside, United Kingdom - Saheed Wahab, a Nigerian student at Teesside University died a day after arriving in the United Kingdom.

Wahab had travelled to the UK to commence his MSc programme when the unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday, January 16 in Teesside.

A political analyst, Oluomo of Derby, disclosed this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Oluomoofderby, on Wednesday, January 24.

Oluomo of Derby said the deceased’s wife and family members in Nigeria have been informed about the tragic incident.

He added that they permitted them to arrange a funeral service for the deceased in the United Kingdom.

He called on Nigerians for financial support and donations towards his burial.

Oluomo noted that the Ilorin Emirate Development Forum UK, Nigerian Society and Teesside University are working closely with his wife and other family members.

