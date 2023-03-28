The Imo state house of assembly lost one of its high-ranking members to the cold hand of death on Monday

Arthur Egwim, a 2-term lawmaker in the state, died in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos after undergoing surgery for cancer treatment

The late lawmaker, who was a lawyer by profession, was reported to be very outspoken during the 8th and 9th Imo state assemblies

Owerri, Imo - Hon. Arthur Egwim, one of the high-ranking lawmakers in the Imo state house of assembly, is dead.

According to The Nation, the legislator, who hailed from the Orlu zone of the state, died on Monday, March 27, after he underwent surgery for cancer in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

Imo state assembly loses high ranking member Photo Credit: Innocent Arthur Egwim

Source: Facebook

The cause of the death of Imo state house of assembly member

During the 2015 governorship and state house of assembly election in the state, Egwim was elected into the state house of assembly through the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was re-elected in the legislative arm of the state leadership under the Action Alliance (AA) during the 2019 election.

Until his death, Egwim was the chairman of the house committee on finance and public accounts.

The late lawmaker was also the chairman of the house committee on chieftaincy affairs and autonomous communities as well as the house committee chairman on the judiciary.

He contested for the house of representatives in the February 25 presidential and national assembly election under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but lost the bid.

According to a source who did not want to be mentioned, the politician died after undergoing the surgery.

The late lawmaker was a lawyer by profession and was reportedly vocal during the 8th and 9th assemblies in the state.

Source: Legit.ng