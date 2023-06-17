The health status of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu has continued to top discussions among politicians in recent times

An aide to the governor, Doyin Odebowale desperate politicians are spreading rumours about Akeredolu's health so as to have total access to the state's treasury

Odebowale noted that the politicians will stop at nothing to take maximum advantage of the current situation, the absence of the governor

The senior special assistant on special duties and strategy to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has revealed the truth behind certain pieces of information by some misguided elements in Ondo state.

He noted that desperate politicians are sustaining the onslaught of negative publications against Akeredolu to have unfettered access to the state’s treasury.

Aide says Ondo politicians are spreading rumours about Akeredolu's health because they want to access the state's treasury.

Why politicians are spreading fake rumours about Akeredolu's health, aide reacts

Odebowale said the rumour mongers were beneficiaries of the governor, The Nation reported.

He said the authors of the rumour planned to draw mileage from the absence of the governor.

Odebowale, in a statement issued last night in Akure, said they (the desperate politicians) would stop at nothing to stoke the ember of contrived acrimony to take maximum advantage of the current situation.

Gov Akeredolu departs for medical leave, hands over to deputy

Ondo State House of Assembly has received the letter of medical leave from the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

As reported by TVC News, Governor Akeredolu's departure for medical leave abroad was announced by the Speaker of the State Parliament, Olamide Oladiji.

Oladiji disclosed that the Governor has embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad from June 7, 2023, to July 6, 2023.

As contained in the letter, he read, the leave commenced on June 7, and extends to July 6, 2023, due to the Public Holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir(28th and 29th, June 2023).

Deputy governor allegedly wants Akeredolu to transfer power to him

Meanwhile, there were reports that Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of Ondo state, is putting undue pressure on ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa is allegedly trying to force Governor Akeredolu, who is ill, to transfer power to him immediately and resign.

The Ondo deputy governor was also accused of circulating stories about the governor’s death last week.

