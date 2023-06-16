Eric Ofuegbu, Professor of Mathematics presented by the Labour Party has tendered his reports before the Presidential Election Petitions Court

Ofuegbu was able to present reports from just Benue and Rivers states, stating he was limited by time

According to Ofuegbu, his reports are based on the collation and mathematical tabulation he got using data from the INEC result viewing portal

FCT, Abuja - Another twist broke out in the Labour Party and Peter Obi’s petition challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja.

As reported by AIT, Eric Ofuegbu, Professor of Mathematics presented by the Labour Party, on Friday, June 16, could only come up with analyzed reports from two states out of the 36 states and FCT where the February 25, presidential elections were held.

Labour Party’s maths professor presents reports from just Rivers and Benue states at election tribunal. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Ofuegbu, who presented reports from Benue and Rivers states, claimed he relied on data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) result viewing portal for his analysis.

Labour Party and Peter Obi are challenging results from both states alleging massive over-voting that affected the overall result of the election.

Cases of over voting in Benue and Rivers states, Ofuegbu claims

According to Ofuegbu’s witness statement, the professor of Mathematics claimed that he discovered cases of massive over voting in the two states based on his collation and mathematical tabulation.

While being cross-examined by INEC’s lead counsel Abubakar Mahmoud, the witness was shown a copy of the presidential election result sheet from polling unit 002, in Degema, Rivers state showing that 40 persons were accredited and 40 persons voted.

The INEC lawyer suggested that polling unit contradicts the claim of over voting made by the Labour Party witness.

When Ofuegbu was asked why he chose Rivers and Benue states, he asked by saying it was just random.

The Professor said that he was limited by time when further questioned on whether an analysis of election results from just two states is enough to make conclusions on a presidential election.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accused Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of always blaming the electoral body for failing to prosecute their case.

INEC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), said it has become a pattern for Peter Obi and his party to always blame someone whenever they want an adjournment.

The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja admitted more exhibits from Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in this petition against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Obi’s lawyer, Peter Afoba (SAN), on Tuesday, June 13, tendered forms EC40GPU and EC40G1, which are the summary of registered voters of polling units and local governments where elections were cancelled or did not occur during the February, 25 presidential elections.

