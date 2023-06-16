Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, has paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria's first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at her Abuja residence

FCT, Abuja - Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, June 15, visited the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, at her residence in the Nigerian capital city.

Akpabio was accompanied by the deputy president of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau.

Akpabio paid a courtesy visit to first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at her residence on Thursday, June 15. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Courtesy visit by Godswill Obot Akpabio to Bola Tinubu's wife

Akpabio and Remi Tinubu are former colleagues at the national assembly.

Akpabio, a former governor, served as Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District from 2015 to 2019 while the incumbent first lady was the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District at the national assembly from 2011 to May 2023.

Prior to his emergence as the nation's No.3 citizen, Akpabio was endorsed by Remi's husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to a report by Premium Times.

How Akpabio defeated Yari to become senate president of 10th national assembly

Legit.ng had reported that Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the preferred candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as the Senate President on Tuesday, June 13.

Akpabio scored 63 votes, while Abdulaziz Yari, his closest rival in the contest, polled 46 votes in the race for senate president.

Akpabio was declared the winner of the contest.

How President Tinubu sneaked out to beg lawmakers to support Akpabio, Abbas

Legit.ng also reported that Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South senatorial district, revealed that President Tinubu "sneaked out" to appease some lawmakers to vote for his preferred candidates for the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

The senator made the disclosure in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday evening, June 13.

Ndume added that the president deployed his "foot soldiers" to preach the gospel of his preferred candidates for the positions to the lawmakers.

