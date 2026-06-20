The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the abduction of a young farmer in Igboti Village

Armed men invaded the community in the early hours of June 19, 2026, abducting Michael Benua and stealing cash in both naira and CFA

Police operatives, alongside the Amotekun Corps and local hunters, have intensified search and rescue operations to ensure the victim’s safe return

The Oyo State Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in its investigation into an abduction case reported at Okaka Division.

In a statement shared on X on June 20, the Command confirmed the arrest of one suspect linked to the incident.

Oyo State Police intensify search operations as suspect confesses in Igboti Village abduction case. Photo credit: PoliceNg/x

Source: Getty Images

According to the police, the abduction was reported on June 19, 2026, at about 0900hrs. Earlier that same day, around 0100hrs, a group of eight armed men invaded Igboti Village via Okutalogun. The attackers abducted 20-year-old farmer and cattle rearer, Michael Benua, and took him to an unknown destination. They also allegedly stole ₦1,240,000 and 50,000 CFA.

Swift police response

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, immediately ordered a coordinated manhunt. The operation involved the Okaka Police Formation, personnel of the Amotekun Corps, and local hunters.

The joint team carried out intensive combing of surrounding bushes and adjoining areas to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators.

Suspect arrested and confession obtained

During preliminary investigations, a forensic sweep of the crime scene led to the arrest of 23-year-old Yahaya Auta. The suspect confessed to being a member of the gang and is currently assisting investigators in tracking down other fleeing members of the syndicate.

The Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad has reinforced ongoing operations, with search and rescue efforts continuing. The suspect remains in custody while investigations progress.

Police reassure residents

The Oyo State Police Command reassured residents that the incident is being treated with urgency and seriousness. In its statement, the Command said:

“The Command wishes to reassure the good people of Oyo State that this unfortunate incident is being treated with the utmost urgency and seriousness. Residents are encouraged to remain calm and law-abiding, as security agencies have intensified coordinated operations to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and the arrest of all those involved.”

The Command also urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information.

See the X post below:

Oyo police warn against fake news

Legit.ng earlier reported that on May 19, 2026, panic spread across Ogbomoso and neighbouring communities, including Ajaawa Town, after rumours circulated that armed bandits had invaded the area.

Reports claimed that suspected bandits had attacked near Are-Ago High School, Ogbomoso, sparking fear among residents. The Oyo State Police Command quickly moved to address the situation, deploying surveillance and patrol teams to verify the claims and prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Upon arrival, police operatives met with the school principal, Mrs. Akanbi Ruth, who explained that the alarm originated from students claiming to have seen unfamiliar individuals behind the school fence. This raised suspicion among teachers and students.

Source: Legit.ng