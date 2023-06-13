Godswill Akpabio, senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West, was on Tuesday, June 13, elected as the senate president

He defeated Abdulaziz Yari, senator representing Zamfara Central, to win the election leadership position of the nation's 3rd top position

Akpabio polled a total of 63 votes, while Yari, his major contender, and closest rival, scored 46 votes

Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the preferred candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as the Senate President.

Akpabio scored 63 votes, while Abdulaziz Yari, his closest rival in the contest, polled 46 votes in the race for senate president.

From the results gathered, Akpabio defeated Yari, his major contender in the race, with 17 votes to become the leader of the 10th National Assembly. Photo credit: @thecableng

How Akpabio defeated Yari, emerged as the senate president

Sani Tambuwal, clerk of the national assembly, is in the senate chamber and is presiding over the session. The clerk has called for nominations.

Ali Ndume, senator-elect for Borno South, nominated Godswill Akpabio, senator-elect for Akwa Ibom north-east, as president of the senate. Akpabio accepted the nomination.

Elisha Abbo, senator-elect for Adamawa north, nominated Abdulaziz Yari, senator-elect for Zamfara west.

Some senators-elect protested Yari's nomination, saying they don't want any other nominations. Abbo is also shouting at the top of his voice, saying: "Take us to court, let us meet in court."

The senators are protesting that Yari is not allowed to stand for the position as a first-time senator.

After the clerk called the house to order, Abdulaziz Yari accepted the nomination.

According to the Senate standing rules, Yari is qualified to vie for the position because he is a former House of Representatives, member.

The clerk has now declared the nominations closed. We have Godswill Akpabio and Abdulaziz Yari in the race for senate president.

Sani Magaji Tambuwal, clerk of the national assembly, has directed the clerk of the senate to prepare for the election. "Show them the ballot papers," he said.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi) are present at the chamber. They are presently congratulating Godswill Akpabio. Counting is however still in progress.

The breakdown of the votes by senators:

According to The Cable, the total votes cast by senators on Tuesday are as followed;

Total votes: 109

Akpabio: 63

Yari: 46

Akpabio was declared the winner of the contest, following the votes cast by 63 senators on his behalf and Yari was defeated as only 46 senators voted for him.

Source: Legit.ng