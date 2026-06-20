Married Man Found Dead with Head Injuries at Girlfriend's House

A young businessman, Isma'il Makaye, was found dead at a residence in Danbare, Kumbotso Local Government Area, prompting a police investigation

A friend of the deceased alleged that injuries were visible on Makaye's head and claimed personal belongings were recovered at the scene

The incident attracted widespread attention on social media, where users called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death

Authorities in Kano State have launched an investigation into the death of a young businessman, Isma'il Makaye, who was found dead at the residence of a popular TikTok content creator, Fati Cele, in the Danbare area of Kumbotso Local Government Area.

Makaye, who reportedly operated a cosmetics business in the Hotoro Tishanma area of Kano, was said to have died in the early hours of Friday, Daily Trust reports.

A young businessman, Isma'il Makaye, was found dead at a residence in Kano. FB/KhadijahAliyu

Source: Facebook

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

What happened at the residence?

A friend of the deceased, Hassan Mohammed, said he accompanied police officers to the scene after receiving information about the incident. According to him, Makaye had already died before they arrived.

The body was initially taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital before being transferred to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed his death.

“We met him already dead when we got there with the police. We first went to Murtala Hospital and later to Abdullahi Wase, where his death was confirmed,” Hassan said.

He disclosed that Makaye and Fati Cele had been involved in a relationship for more than two years. The relationship reportedly paused after Makaye got married but later resumed.

Were there signs of injury?

Hassan claimed that the deceased's phones and car keys were recovered from the residence. He also alleged that injuries were visible on Makaye's head.

“There were injuries on his head, and we suspected he may have been hit with something,” he said.

The businessman was buried on Friday at Unguwa Uku Yan Awaki in accordance with Islamic rites.

What are the police saying?

The incident has generated widespread discussion on social media, particularly on TikTok, where users have called for a thorough investigation.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the matter. But there are speculations that the lady has been detained as investigations continue.

Investigators are expected to determine the circumstances that led to the death as inquiries continue.

Mass wedding: Kano begins medical screening for 3,000 couples

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that preparations have been concluded for the medical screening of 3,000 prospective couples under Kano state's revived mass wedding initiative, with the exercise scheduled to commence across the state on Monday, June 15.

The screening, coordinated by the Kano State Hisbah Board, will involve 1,500 men and 1,500 women drawn from all 24 local government areas selected for the programme.

Source: Legit.ng