Police Arrest Social Media User Who Tweeted “Let’s Kill All the Igbos”

A young Nigerian identified simply as Kehinde Adesogba Adekusibe has landed in the police net

The 28 years old social media user was arrested by the Osun state police command after over his trending tweet, which stated, “Let’s kill all the Igbos”

Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force's Public Relations Officer, made this known through a statement shared on Twitter on Friday, June 16

The Osun police command on Thursday, June 15, arrested a young Nigerian man identified simply as Kehinde Adesogba Adekusibe, aged 28 years.

The Force's Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed Adekusibe's arrest through a statement shared on Twitter, sighted by Legit.ng on Friday morning, June 16.

Adekusibe was arrested for tweeting, “Let’s kill all the Igbos.” Photo credit: Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi @Princemoye1

Why Adekusibe was arrested, police speaks

Adejobi disclosed that Adekusibe landed in the police net for violating the social media policy, adding that the suspect confessed to the crime and would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

The tweet reads thus:

"OSUN STATE POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE- 15/06/2023

"OSUN POLICE ARRESTS SOCIAL MEDIA USER WHO TWEETED 'LET'S KILL ALL THE IGBOS'

"Today 15th June, 2023, the Osun Police Command has arrested one Kehinde Adesogba Adekusibe 'm' 28years who violated the social media policy."

Read his full tweet below:

