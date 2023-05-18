The Anambra state police command has arrested 2 suspects in connection with the killing and burning of the United States Consulate convey in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, May 16.

The police in a preliminary investigation disclosed that 7 persons were killed in the attack, Channels Television reported.

According to the report, 3 of the 7 casualties were officials of the US consulate while 4 were mobile police escorts.

Echeng Echeng, the state commissioner for police disclosed that a joint security task force constituting the police, troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy raised the hideout of the suspects at Ugwuaneocha community within Ogbaru LGA.

Echeng made the disclosure while speaking to journalists at a press conference on Thursday morning, May 18.

The security operatives met a deserted camp upon their arrival and razed it down. The commissioner then added that the 2 suspects who were arrested were currently being interrogated by the security operatives.

At the press conference which was held at the state police headquarters in Amawbia. Echeng disclosed that the victims, 5 female officials of the US Embassy and 4 armed police escorts have travelled down to the state from Lagos with a mission to assess the effect of erosion in the Ogbaru LGA.

Source: Legit.ng