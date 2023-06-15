The alleged N450m fraud case against a former Minister of Power, Mohammed Wakil and four others has been closed

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, closed its case against a former Minister of Power, Mohammed Wakil.

The prosecution closed its case against Wakil and four others, before Justice K. Dagat of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno State, after presenting three witnesses, Channels TV reported.

Wakil, alongside Garba Abatcha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr. Abubakar Ali Kullima and Engr. Muhammad Baba Kachalla, were re-arraigned by the EFCC on a-seven count charge of criminal conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N450,000,000.00 (Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Million Naira).

They were alleged to have received the said sum from the $ 115 million disbursed by a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election, The Punch report added.

