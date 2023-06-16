The owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, who was sentenced to death over the murder of an OAU Postgraduate student, Timothy Adegoke has taken a bold step

Adedoyin and two of his staff have filed an appeal at a superior court against the judgment of the Osun State High Court on the matter

One of the lawyers representing Adedoyin in the case, Muhydeen Adeoye, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday, June 15

The owner of Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, and two of his staff members convicted for the murder of a former masters student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, by an Osun State High Court, has filed an appeal against the court's verdict.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, who presided over the matter, in her judgment, had sentenced Adedoyin, and two of his staff members, to death by hanging.

Adedoyin and two others are set to appeal Osun High Court's judgement. Photo credit: HON. ADEBO Ogundoyin, The Helen Media

Adedoyin and his staff move to appeal the Osun Court judgement at a superior court

In a fresh development, the convicts had appealed the judgment of the Osun State High Court on the matter, The Punch reported.

Confirming the new update, one of the lawyers that represented Adedoyin in the case, Muhydeen Adeoye, during an interview with The Punch on Thursday, June 15, said,

“We have filed an appeal against the judgment of Osun State High Court. The appeal was filed before the Court of Appeal, Akure.”

Adegoke's widow makes stunning revelation about being bribed to withdraw case against husband's killers

Legit.ng reported earlier that Bolatito, the widow of the Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Timothy Adegoke, who was murdered at Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has revealed how much she was offered to withdraw the case.

The young widow said she was offered N71 million to withdraw the case against her husband’s murderer, but she rejected it.

Video clip of Chief Adedoyin's reaction after death sentence emerges

Justice Oyebola Ojo, the Chief Judge of Osun State, on Tuesday, May 30, sentenced Chief Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotels in Ile-Ife, to death by hanging for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Chief Adedoyin was sentenced alongside six of his hotel staff.

All six of them were docked on an 18-count charge, including conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful killing of Adegoke.

