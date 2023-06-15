The Labour Party and its flagbearer, Peter Obi have continued to present evidence in court to further challenge Bola Tinubu's election victory

At the election petition tribunal on Thursday, June 15, LP presented 18,000 blurred IReV sheets as evidence before the court

Reacting to the development, INEC's lead counsel, Abubakar Mahmoud, objected to the admissibility of the documents

The Labour Party (LP) tendered more evidence to challenge the election that brought Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.

Peter Obi and the LP on Thursday, June 15, 18,000 blurred polling units results of the presidential election before the presidential election petition tribunal, The Cable reported.

Labour Party on Thursday, June 15, tendered 18,000 blurred IReV sheets before the tribunal. Photo credit: NEFERTITI @firstladyship

Source: Twitter

Obi present more evidence in court against Tinubu

Onyechi Ikpeazu, counsel for the petitioners, tendered reports of data analyses from the presidential election through Eric Ofoedu, a professor of mathematics at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and a witness for the LP.

According to Ikpeazu, the documents also contained investigations of IReV score sheets from Rivers and Benue states.

The petitioners also tendered 18,000 polling units blurred results obtained from the IReV portal.

INEC counsel reacts to Obi's 18,000 result sheets evidence

However, Abubakar Mahmoud, lead counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), objected to the admissibility of the documents.

Mahmoud described the situation as an ambush, adding that the LP had only handed over a copy of the witness’ statement a few hours before the commencement of proceedings, Channels TV report added.

“To be honest, I and my team are handicapped and do not know how to proceed. It is an ambush,” he said.

Mahmood prayed the court compel the LP to grant the INEC legal team 48 hours to review the tendered documents.

All respondents objected to the adoption of the statement of the witness and the viewing of the video.

The five-man panel led by Haruna Tsammani adjourned the session until Thursday for the cross examination of the witness and further hearing of the petition.

