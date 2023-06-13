Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been scheduled to testify before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 13.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The chairman of the electoral umpire will testify in the petition by Atiku Abubakar filed to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, who was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that INEC and Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) manipulated the 2023 presidential election.

Chris Uche, the lead counsel to Atiku and the PDP, told Justice Haruna Tsammani's led five-man panel that the INEC chairman would appear before j.

Source: Legit.ng