The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accused the Labour Party (LP) of unnecessarily stalling the presidential election petition tribunal.

Kemi Pinero, counsel to INEC made this known on Wednesday, June 14, during court proceedings.

INEC accused Peter Obi and the Labour Party of delaying court proceedings.

Obi, Labour Party and INEC appear in court

The electoral umpire on March 1st, announced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the presidential election on March 1.

Dissatisfied with the results, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, LP flagbearer, headed to court to challenge the outcome.

Speaking during proceedings on Wednesday, Livy Uzoukwu, lead counsel for the LP, said the office of the INEC chairman has refused to supply the party with documents requested for evidence, The Punch reported.

“The office of the INEC chairman has consistently refused to comply with providing documents even with the subpoena issued, in spite of the efforts of the bailiff,” Uzoukwu said.

He noted that he had met with the INEC lead counsel but did not have a copy of the subpoena to hand over at the time.

INEC blasts Peter Obi, Labour Party over unnecessary delay of proceedings at Tribunal

However, Pinero dismissed Uzoukwu’s comments, saying it was a tactic to adjourn the proceedings, The Cable reported.

Pinero said there was no subpoena issued, adding that INEC had adequately responded to subpoenas issued by other parties and had no reason to neglect the LP.

“It Has Become a Habit”: INEC issues strong warning to Peter Obi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accused Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of always blaming the electoral body for failing to prosecute their case.

INEC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), said it has become a pattern for Peter Obi and his party to always blame someone whenever they want an adjournment.

Pinheiro stated this while reacting to the claim made by Obi’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declined to accept a subpoena served to him to produce some documents.

PDP Vs APC: Tension erupts As INEC chairman will testify in court in Atiku's case against Tinubu

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been scheduled to testify before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 15.

The chairman of the electoral umpire will testify in the petition by Atiku Abubakar filed to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

