More drama has continued to unfold at the tribunal in the case of the Labour Party versus the APC and its candidate, Bola Tinubu

After INEC declared Bola Tinubu winner of the February 25 presidential election, on March 1st, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP vowed to challenge the outcome of the poll

At the ongoing court proceedings on Wednesday, Obi and the LP presented to the presidential election petition tribunal a blurred IReV documents as evidence against INEC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Labour Party (LP) and its flagbearer for the February 25 presidential election, on Wednesday, June 14, tendered additional blurred INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) documents before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The petitioners, Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are challenging the election which brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into power.

Peter Obi and the Labour Party on Wednesday, June 14, submitted blurred documents as evidence against INEC at the tribunal. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The election results of 7 states tendered as evidence by Obi and LP were blurred

At the resumed hearing of the PEPC, the petitioners tendered, IREV reports downloaded and certified by INEC in 21 LGAs in Benue state, 25 LGAs in Niger state and 17 LGAs in Edo state, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obi also tendered the IREV reports from 20 LGA of Bauchi and a bundle of the blurred reports, eight LGA of Bayelsa IreV reports were tendered also.

IreV reports from Bayelsa marked blurred, no results or cancelled were tendered, Gombe eight LGA and a bundle of blurred reports not linked to any LGA and IreV report for Kaduna, 21 LGA and two bundles of blurred reports not linked to any government area were tendered also, Daily Trust reported.

Tendered further are IreV certificates of compliance of six states excluding Akwa Ibom, and 28 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Documents were rejected by respondents but admitted by the court as evidence

All the documents tendered were objected to by all the respondents but admitted and marked as exhibits by the court.

Meanwhile, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until Thursday, June 15, for further hearing of the petition.

“It Has Become a Habit”: INEC issues strong warning to Peter Obi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accused Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of always blaming the electoral body for failing to prosecute their case.

INEC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), said it has become a pattern for Peter Obi and his party to always blame someone whenever they want an adjournment.

Pinheiro stated this while reacting to the claim made by Obi’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declined to accept a subpoena served to him to produce some documents.

PDP Vs APC: Tension erupts As INEC chairman will testify in court in Atiku's case against Tinubu

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been scheduled to testify before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Thursday, June 15.

The chairman of the electoral umpire will testify in the petition by Atiku Abubakar filed to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng