President Bola Tinubu approved the indefinite suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman, on Wednesday, June 14

Bawa made his last statement as EFCC chairman on Tuesday, June 13 at the inauguration of an Integrity Club in Abuja

The suspended EFCC chairman urged youths to stand up and fight the evils of corruption because it denies Nigerians their benefits and rights

FCT, Abuja - The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, made his last statement as head of the anti-corruption agency on Tuesday, June 13, in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday, June 14 approved the indefinite suspension of Bawa as EFCC chairman.

Abdulrasheed Bawa's last as EFCC Chairman. Photo Credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

In a tweet shared on the EFCC official Twitter handle @officialEFCC, Bawa, while speaking at the inauguration of an Integrity Club at Glisten International Academy, Jahi, Abuja, charged youths to stand up and fight the evils of corruption.

Corruption deprives Nigerians of their comfort, benefits, and rights

Bawa, who spoke through Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE 1 Dele Oyewale, described corruption as a very terrible evil.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The suspended EFCC boss added that corruption denies and deprives Nigerians of their comfort, benefits, and rights.

He pointed out that corruption is responsible for social and economic challenges across the country.

“Look at Nigeria today; the state of our roads, hospitals, schools and other social amenities are in the deplorable state because the resources that are meant for public use are either diverted, misapplied or embezzled."

Commenting about the Integrity Club, Bawa said:

“We are here today to establish an integrity club. The club will guide you to be good citizens of integrity, honesty and patriotism that the country will be proud of."

President Tinubu suspends EFCC chairman Bawa indefinitely

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Willie Bassey, the director, information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Wednesday, June 14, confirmed Tinubu's move in a statement.

Acting EFCC chairman appointed after President Tinubu suspends Bawa

Legit.ng also reported that Mohammed Umar Abba has emerged as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His appointment follows the suspension of AbdulRasheed Bawa, the EFCC chairman, on Wednesday night, June 14, by President Bola Tinubu.

DSS interrogates EFCC chairman Bawa on reason for suspension

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services(DSS), on Wednesday night, said it has invited the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, for further investigations.

DSS public relations director Peter Afunaya made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday night, June 14, via Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng