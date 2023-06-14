Nigerian nationalist, elder statesman, and leader of the Ijaws in the Niger Delta, Chief Edwin Clark, has accused the immediate past governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, of using the state funds to sponsor the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Clark disclosed all this information in an interview with Reuben Abati in a live telecast on Arise Television.

Chief Edwin Clark described Ifeanyi Okowa as a crafty man and a betrayal. Photo Credit: @DSGovernment

He revealed how Okowa hosted all the 17 governors in the southern region in a meeting where a resolution was reached that a candidate from the south would be endorsed and supported for the presidency.

Clark said Okowa betrayed the resolution of the meeting and supported the candidacy of a northerner (Atiku) instead of a southern candidate.

He said:

"A meeting of the 17 governors of the south. He provided accommodation for every one of them. They drafted the communique supervised by him and gave it to Akeredolu (ondo state governor) to read.

"Then they all went to Lagos to confirm it, they went to Enugu to confirm it. Not knowing that the same Okowa was spending our money on Atiku."

Chief Clark said Okowa deceived and betrayed his colleagues as he described the former Delta State governor as a quiet, deceptive, and crafty man.

He said:

“He deceived his colleagues...only to team up with Atiku to betray us. All the governors know about that. He's a man who is very ambitious, quiet, giving a wrong impression about himself that he's a very good man, very crafty man”

