Imo, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma have sympathised with the families of the members of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who died in a road accident on their way to Abuja on Monday, June 12.

It was gathered that two of the Imo APC members died in the auto-crash on their way to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Governor Uzodimma, in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 14, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of APC members on their way to Abuja on national assignment.

The governor described the tragic death of the APC members as an unfortunate loss to the party.

Gov Uzodimma pays last respect to deceased APC chieftains

In the statement signed by the commissioner for information and strategy Declan Emelumba, Governor Uzodinma said:

"My heart goes out to the victims' families while praying for the quick recovery of those injured who are recuperating in the hospital.

"On behalf of the government and the people of the state, His Excellency sympathizes with the families of those who lost their loved ones."

Governor Uzodimma prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear their losses and for the souls of the departed to rest in peace.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that two APC members traveling to Abuja from Imo State died in an auto crash that happened in Delta State on Monday, June 12.

According to multiple sources, the accident occurred when their bus had a collision with another bus in the Agbor area of Delta State.

The sources revealed that 3 persons were confirmed dead while many others sustained a series of injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

