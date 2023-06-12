Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has urged Imolites to rededicate themselves to the good course of sustaining democracy

Governor Uzodimma made this on Monday, June 12, in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians and Imolites

He also acknowledged that sustaining democracy has been challenging but has done more good than harm to Nigeria

Imo, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has joined his colleagues in celebrating Nigeria's Democracy Day.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, June 12, Governor Uzodimma urged the state residents to join other Nigerians to renew their faith in democracy as the best form of governance.

The Imo State governor also acknowledged the fact that democracy might not have solved all the challenges facing the country but noted that a lot of milestones had been made since the advent of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

Uzodimma expressed satisfaction that in Imo State, much progress has been recorded under democratic rule, especially since January 2020.

June 12: Gov Uzodimma assures Imolites of good dividend of democracy

As contained in the statement, he called on Imo residents to rededicate themselves to the strengthening and sustaining democracy irrespective of imperfections inherent in the system.

He assured that the freedom of choice, assembly and association embedded in democracy would always put that system of government above any other.

He further pledged to avail, Imo people of democratic dividends within available resources and wished them a memorable Democracy Day.

Governor Uzodimma was recently elected the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors forum during a meeting that was held in Abuja and attended by party chieftains.

