Chief Eyo Edet, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, has been kidnap by suspected unknown gunmen.

Edet, who is popularly known as Eyo Aswang, was reported to have been kidnapped on Monday, June 12, in his petrol station, Eyotech Nigeria Limited, in the Oron local government area of the state.

A source in Uyo on Tuesday, June 13, disclosed that the former deputy coordinator of the Divine Campaign Organisation of the PDP in Oron during the 2023 election, was stopped by his abductors and whisked away in a Sienna Car.

The source added that he was driven to a waiting speed sheep while the Sienna they came with was reportedly set ablaze

