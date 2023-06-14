Femi Gbajabiamila, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, has announced his resignation as a member of the 10th Assembly.

Following his resignation, Gbajabiamila is expected to resume as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, as he had earlier stated in his acceptance speech that he would resume on the 14 of June.

However, three things are bound to happen as Gbajabiamila resigned. They are:

He will resume as chief of staff

On Friday, June 2, President Bola Tinubu announced at a meeting with members of the Progressives Governors Forum that Gbajabiamila would be his Chief of Staff.

In his acceptance speech, the former speaker disclosed that he will resume on June 14 as stated in the letter while appreciating the President.

His seat is to be declared vacant

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Following his resignation, Tajudeen Abbas, the new speaker of the House of Representatives, declared that the seat for the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 was vacant.

Gbajabiamila has represented Surulere 5 times and was re-elected for the sixth time in which he later resigned.

INEC to conduct another election to fill the seat

Abbas announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct another election in the constituency,

INEC is yet to announce a new date for the by-election in the constituency.

Source: Legit.ng