Barely 24 hours before the inauguration of the 10th Senate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received in audience the next President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio at the Presidential Villa on Monday, June 12.

This is coming on the heels of the Senate electing its new leadership on Tuesday, June 13.

Tinubu met with Akpabio Uzodimma, hours before the inauguration of the 10th senate

Meanwhile, Tinubu has set up a technical committee headed by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who was present during Akpabio's meeting with the president on Monday, Premium Times report added.

The move by the president is to ensure that Godswill Akpabio is returned as president.

Uzodinma confirmed this in a chat with correspondents after a meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He also assured that over 90 percent of the senators-elect are supporting the former Akwa Ibom State governor who he said would emerge victorious at the upper chamber leaders contest.

