Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has revealed a plan to review the remuneration of judicial workers in the fight against corruption, adding that his administration was committed to a thorough review.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, and shared by Tinubu's special assistant on social media in a tweet on Friday evening, August 25.

President Tinubu to review judicial workers' salaries

According to the statement, President Tinubu made the comment when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Barrister Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.

The president said it is important to review salaries and allowances of judicial office comprehensively if the fight against corruption would be successful. He added that it was what he was aware of, citing his success in reforming the justice system when he was Lagos State governor.

In responding to the NBA's request, Tinubu said:

"We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences."

President Tinubu promises to fill vacancies at the Supreme Court

President Tinubu also recon with the current vacancies in the Supreme Court, adding that they are "obligations that must be fulfilled" and that it would be based on the recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Judicial reform was one of President Tinubu's promises during his February 25 presidential election campaign.

