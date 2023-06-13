The road to the emergence of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly (NA) was full of debates and discussions on what should be done and what shouldn't.

The debate became more intense with the announcement by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that its preferred candidates are Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom for Senate President and Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna for the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Following their announcements, the 2 lawmakers embarked on a fierce campaign for the positions, canvassing their colleagues and visiting some governors, particularly in the APC.

The roles governors play in the emergence of Akpabio, Abbas

The development became tense with Abdulaziz Yari (APC) from Zamfara posing a major threat to Akpabio while Idris Wase, the ex-deputy Speaker, and Abdumumin Jibril posed a threat to Abbas.

Many of the governors, including those of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) endorsed the candidates of the APC who eventually emerged as winners.

Below are some of the governors at the event that legit.ng observed at the National Assembly during the processes.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The governor of Lagos was one of the influential figures present at the national assembly to witness the election that produced Akpabio as the next senate president.

Akpabio had visited Sanwo-Olu in Lagos before the election and the governor endorsed him, noting that the position of the party must be respected.

Yahaya Bello

The governor of Kogi state was another APC leader that was seen at the national assembly to observe the election that produced Akpabio and Abbas as leaders of the 10th National Assembly.

Bello is rounding up his second term as Governor of Kogi state and he is expected to retain the seat for APC guber candidate in Kogi in the November election in the state.

Seyi Makinde

The governor of Oyo State is one prominent opposition PDP leader that was noticed at the national assembly leadership contest where Akpabio and Abbas had emerged.

Makinde had on Monday hinted that he and his colleagues would be at the national assembly on the election day to observe the process, adding that it was not about religion but about what is right.

