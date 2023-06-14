Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the immediate sacking of the state commissioner for Agriculture, David Apeh

The governor also relieved the service of 2 appointees from his cabinet as the state prepares for a guber election that would usher in a new government

However, Folashade Ayoade, the secretary to the state government, disclosed that the appointees were sacked by the governor because of gross misconduct

Lokoja, Kogi - Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, has sacked David Apeh, the commissioner for agriculture in the state, with immediate effect.

According to AIT, the governor also suspended two of his special advisers, who are Danladi Isah and Maryam Salifu, his special adviser on emergency management and part-time chairman of the Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

Governor Bello sacks commissioner, 2 other appointees as election gets closer

Why Governor Bello sacks commissioner, appointees

Folashade Arike Ayoade, the Secretary to the State Government, confirmed the sacking of the appointees in a telephone chat with journalists.

According to Ayoade, the appointees were sacked by Governor Bello because of gross misconduct while declining to give further details of the misconduct.

Governor Bello will be leaving office in January 2024 when he would be rounding up his second term as the governor of the North Central State.

Bello is one of the strong governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who played a key role in the 2023 general election.

What Governor Bello has done for APC ahead of the November Guber election

Ahead of the November governorship election in the state, Bello was able to ensure that his preferred candidate emerged as the APC flagbearer in the forthcoming poll.

On Thursday, Bello was part of the APC governors present at the national assembly on Tuesday, June 13, to witness the leadership election of the second tier of government.

He had congratulated Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, who were newly elected Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

