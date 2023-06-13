Former President Goodluck Jonathan met with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, June 13.

Pictures and video of the meeting were shared by @DOlusegun, a member of the President's media aide, on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists after his meeting with the President, Jonathan said:

"I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental issues, I am the ECOWAS media for Mali and I am the chair of the West African Elders Forum, so there are several issues bordering on continental and subcontinental issues that I discuss with various presidents."

