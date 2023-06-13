BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Meets President Tinubu, Gives Reason
Former President Goodluck Jonathan met with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, June 13.
Pictures and video of the meeting were shared by @DOlusegun, a member of the President's media aide, on his Twitter page on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists after his meeting with the President, Jonathan said:
"I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental issues, I am the ECOWAS media for Mali and I am the chair of the West African Elders Forum, so there are several issues bordering on continental and subcontinental issues that I discuss with various presidents."
