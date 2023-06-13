President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked APC governors to work with PDP, Labour Party (LP) members

The president's instruction comes as the 10th national assembly gets inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) favours Senator Godswill Akpabio and Kaduna rep, Tajudeen Abbas, for the senate president and speakership positions respectively

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly instructed everyone, especially the governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to get to work and liaise with their counterparts in the opposition parties.

The new directive was intended to make sure that the APC has its way on Tuesday, June 13, during the election of the presiding officers of the national assembly, This Day Newspaper reported.

10th National Assembly: The odds favour Akpabio, Abbas

But it is understood that this development has not deterred former governor of Zamfara state, Abdul-Aziz Yari, who is contesting for the senate president. Yari is not the APC's anointed candidate; former Akwa Ibom state governor, Godswill Akpabioi is.

While the APC appeared to have succeeded in breaking the ranks of the opposition in the house of representatives, the situation in the senate remained intense, creating panic as the national assembly was scheduled for inauguration on Tuesday, June 13.

On Sunday, due to the intervention of President Tinubu, two speakership aspirants — Aliyu Betara and Yusuf Gagdi — stepped down for Tajudeen Abbas, the preferred candidate of the APC for the position of speaker of the house of representatives.

Reacting to the decision of Messrs Betara and Gagdi to step down, vice-president, Kashim Shettima, commended the duo, adding that President Tinubu was “quite touched” by their gestures.

Lawmakers-elect arrive early for inauguration of 10th national assembly

the lawmakers-elect arrived early at the National Assembly Complex for the much-anticipated inauguration ceremony of the 10th national assembly.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the lawmakers-elect arrived at the legislative chambers at about 6:30 am on Tuesday, June 13.

The entire vicinity was surrounded by heavy security personnel who were littered around the whole National Assembly Complex.

