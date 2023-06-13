New Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, promised to maintain a harmonious relationship with his main opponent, Senator Abdulaziz Yari

Akpabio also promised to work closely with the executive while maintaining the independence of the legislature

The new Nigerian No.3 citizen said he is determined to 'bring about uncommon changes' to the red chamber of the national assembly

FCT, Abuja - Newly-elected senate president, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, June 12, promised to work with his main contender, Senator Abdul'aziz Yari.

Speaking after being elected the new senate president of Nigeria, Akpabio declared that he is a lawmaker for all.

New senate president, Godwsill Akpabio, made a promise to Senator Abdulaziz Yari and also reeled out his plans. Photos credit: Journalist KC

Source: Facebook

Akpabio said:

"I don't know Senator Ali Ndume puts it, but I will continue to be among you. I'll be a senate president for all, including Senator Yari, whether he was qualified to run or not."

Consolidating the executive-legislature relationship for good governance

Furthermore, Akpabio promised to uphold a harmonious relationship with President Bola Tinubu.

His words:

"We will work closely with the executive while maintaining the independence of the legislature. We will bring about uncommon changes in the 10th senate."

Gender equality and women's empowerment

Continuing, the new senate president said the 10th senate will prioritise gender issues.

He said:

"Some of the issues that will concern us are gender matters. We should have had more women."

Meanwhile, the proceedings at the senate have come to a close, and Akpabio has adjourned the sitting till Wednesday, June 14.

Source: Legit.ng