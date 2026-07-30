Atiku Abubakar demanded that the Tinubu administration disclose full procurement details for 39 SUVs budgeted at ₦15.13 billion in the 2026 Federal Budget

A Tracka analysis cited by Atiku showed each SUV works out to roughly ₦387 million, prompting questions about what vehicles were actually purchased

Atiku also called for accountability on ₦947.70 billion earmarked for 2,579 empowerment projects in the same budget

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has publicly challenged the Tinubu administration to release the full procurement details, including chassis numbers, of 39 SUVs for which ₦15.13 billion was allocated in Nigeria's 2026 Federal Budget.

The Former Vice President cited an analysis by public accountability organisation Tracka, which calculated the per-unit cost of the vehicles at roughly ₦387 million each.

Atiku challenges Tinubu's government to justify the ₦15.13bn budget for 39 SUVs. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Facebook

Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, July 30, 2026 and made available to Legit.ng.

What Atiku is demanding

Atiku said the figures raise questions that only full disclosure can answer.

"If those vehicles have already been procured, the government should immediately publish the make, model, year of manufacture, supplier, contract details and the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) — popularly known as the chassis number — of each of the 39 vehicles."

He added that if procurement is still ongoing, Nigerians deserve an explanation as to why, nearly eight months into the fiscal year, the purchase has not been completed.

At ₦387 million per vehicle, Atiku questioned whether the government bought ultra-luxury models such as Rolls-Royce Cullinans, Bentley Bentaygas, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangues, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600s, Aston Martin DBXs, Range Rover SVs, Brabus G-Class SUVs, Cadillac Escalade Vs, or Lexus LX 700hs.

"If none of these ultra-luxury vehicles was purchased, then what exactly justifies such an extraordinary price tag?"

Questions on Tinubu's accountability

Beyond the vehicle procurement, Atiku directed pointed criticism at President Tinubu for signing a budget that contained such figures.

"A President cannot proudly sign a budget into law and then pretend to have no responsibility when glaring questions arise. The buck stops on his desk."

He also raised concerns about ₦947.70 billion set aside for 2,579 empowerment projects in the same budget, calling on the government to name the project locations and identify the beneficiaries.

The ADC flagbearer urged Tinubu's government to explain how contractors were selected, and outline how implementation will be monitored.

Atiku tied both issues to what he described as the administration's contradictory positions on public hardship.

He argued that a government that removed fuel subsidies, raised electricity tariffs, and imposed higher taxes while asking citizens to endure economic hardship cannot expect silence over expenditures that raise legitimate value-for-money concerns.

"The easiest way to silence suspicion is transparency. Publish the procurement documents. Publish the invoices. Publish the suppliers. Publish the chassis numbers. If the figures are genuine, the documents will speak for themselves."

Atiku concluded that public money belongs to the Nigerian people and that every kobo must be accounted for.

Atiku dares Tinubu to publish proof on ₦15.13bn SUV budget. Photo credit:@atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku slams Tinubu over ₦4.79trn borrowing overrun

Recall that Atiku criticised the federal government after the Budget Office revealed it borrowed ₦4.79 trillion above its approved 2024 limit.

The government also obtained an extra ₦3.19 trillion classified as 'budget support' with no provision for it in the approved budget.

Atiku's camp pointed to a reported ₦7.98 trillion oil windfall, questioning why borrowing continued to rise despite higher revenues.

Atiku speaks as Tinubu allocates ₦22.15bn for palace project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku said the ₦22.15bn allocation for 106 palace projects in the 2026 budget violates the Nigerian Constitution

Atiku's spokesperson said the Federal Government has refused to name the traditional rulers or disclose where the 106 palaces are located.

He called on the Presidency and the Budget Office to publish full details of the palace projects and the legal basis for the spending.

Source: Legit.ng