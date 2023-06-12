FCT, Abuja - Amid reports that senators-elect are beginning to sell their votes for thousands of dollars, the camp of Senator Abdulaziz Yari has debunked playing a part in it, according to some media reports.

The report stated that some senators-elect have begun to sell their votes around the region of $5000 to $10,000 and above.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13. Photo Credit: Abdulaziz Yari, Godswill Obot Akpabio

As reported by Daily Independent, Akapabio had called for a meeting with senators-elect on Saturday, June 10, at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The meeting was reported to have poor attendance as most senators-elect seem to have switched allegiance to Yari's tent.

Reacting to allegations about inducing senators-elect with money, a member of Yari's camp described it as a laughable claim; he said:

“Not only false, laughable but also unfortunate, irresponsible and a feeble resort to falsehood and smear campaign which is unbecoming of any individual that wants to lead an institution as important as the Senate.”

Similarly, a senator-elect from the camp of Senator Akpabio described it as a false accusation that holds no ground.

He said the senators-elect are not on the side of Yari because they were financially induced; instead, because of Akpabio's lack of capacity and past feuds with the national assembly while he was a minister.

The senator-elect said:

“I left Sen. Akpabio because I came to realize that he doesn’t have the capacity and required regard for the institution of the legislature. Many of us have that impression. It is our conviction and we have the right to our own opinion.

“That was how Senator Akpabio accused members of the National Assembly of benefiting from large contracts in the NDDC without a proof. These are issues of integrity.”

