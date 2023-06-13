Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze has emerged as the new Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly

The PDP lawmaker, who represents the opposition party emerged as Speaker in an APGA-dominated house with 17 members

Udeze was elected Speaker on Monday, June 11, after Governor Charles Soludo inaugurated the 8th state assembly

Awka, Anambra state - A peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, representing Ogbaru II Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, has emerged as the Speaker of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) dominated state assembly.

Udeze emerged Speaker during the inauguration of the 8th assembly held at the state assembly complex in Awka, on Monday, June 11.

Hon Udeze emerges as Speaker of Anambra Assembly. Photo credit: Mokwugwo Solomon

The ruling party in the state, APGA has 17 members in the state assembly; Labour Party (LP) has 8 members; the PDP has 4 members; and the Young Progressive Party (YPP) has 2 members in the House.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that the legislators unanimously elected and affirmed the PDP lawmaker through a voice vote.

Also, the member representing Awka South II Constituency, Hon Chukwuma Okoye (APGA), emerged as Deputy Speaker of the House after Anambra state Governor Charles Soludo inaugurated the 8th state assembly.

New partnership for a prosperous Anambra - Soludo

During his address, Governor Soludo congratulated the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and all the newly elected members, observing that the swearing-in ceremony and administration of oath of office and allegiance marked a turning point in his administration's effort to create liveable and prosperous Anambra.

The governor emphasized that with the reconstitution of the Assembly, a new partnership has emerged that will form a team for a prosperous Anambra.

Soludo said:

"We all share the same ambition and goal. Four political parties are represented in this Assembly, but we are all employees of the people, to serve and carry out their will, together with the Executive and Judiciary for the goal of one Anambra, one people and one agenda.

"It's like a vehicle, whichever political party it is that brings you to this hallowed chamber, the assembly. Project Anambra is the only political party that unites all of us."

Professor Soludo said there is no time to waste in merriment given the delicate nature of the state and the fact that the needs of the people cannot wait.

He added that it is a call to duty and the three arms of government must cooperate to serve the people of Anambra better.

He added:

"We hope that the 8th assembly will be the most productive one ever. To provide a liveable and prosperous Anambra, we have a comprehensive list of legislative frameworks.

"I can sense the energy in this chamber, and I'm asking you all to keep it up so that Anambra Assembly can grow for the benefit of the state. We are the light of the nation, and that light will never go out. Reread your oath of office and allegiance, and paste it on your walls at home."

Udeze reveals plans as new Speaker

In his acceptance speech, Udeze assured Governor Soludo that the House is duly constituted and ready to receive communication from the Executive arm.

The Speaker commended the governor for his efforts aimed at developing the state, and urged the members to glue together, regardless of political party affiliation.

Udeze assured that he will not disappoint after acknowledging that according to their schedule, eight members were qualified for the speakership position.

He urged his colleagues to prepare for the huge task that lies ahead of them, pointing out that the legislature can only function well when it is in unity with the executive. He also affirmed that under his leadership, legislative intentions in the areas of insecurity, youth unemployment, road infrastructure, and other urgent issues would be met.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, APGA National Chairman, Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, Members of the State Executive Council, the Traditional institution, among others attended the event.

