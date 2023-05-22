The Labour Party (LP) chapter in Anambra state has warned its members against associating the factional leader, Lamidi Apapa and his co-travellers

The Chairman of the party in Anambra, Hon. Ugochukwu Emeh, gave the warning after an alleged plan by Apapa to have a meeting for membership drive in Akwa

Emeh disclosed that the LP in Anambra recognises Barr. Julius Abure, and Umar Farouk as national chairman and secretary

Awka, Anambra state - Labour Party (LP) has warned its members in Anambra state to have nothing to do with the Lamidi Apapa and his co-travellers, who wanted to impose themselves on the party at all costs.

This warning from the chairman of the party in Anambra state, Hon. Ugochukwu Emeh, came on the heels of alleged plan by the embattled factional acting national chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, to sneak into Awka, the state capital, on a nocturnal meeting for membership drive.

Julius Abure and the embattled factional leader of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa. Photo Credit: @aburechambers, @NgLabour. Source: Twitter

Emeh, in a strong worded statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 20, claimed that, "Group of miscreants loyal to Lamidi Apapa are planning to hold a meeting in a named hotel in Awka."

He also warned bonafide LP members to stay away from the group or be severely penalized.

Part of the statement reads:

"It has come to our knowledge that a notice of meeting is circulating on social media which has one Hon. Peter Okoye and Hon. Chibueze Adirika as acting state chairman and secretary respectively; calling for a meeting of Labour Party on Saturday, 20th May, 2023, at King David Hotel, Awka.

"We write to state emphatically that Labour Party in Anambra state is one indivisible party under the leadership of Hon. Emeh Ugochukwu, and Col. Victor Ndulue (rtd), as state chairman and secretary, with Barr. Julius Abure, and Umar Farouk as national chairman and secretary, and Peter Obi and Yusuf Ahmed Datti as presidential and vice presidential candidates.

"It is worthy to note that Anambra state chapter of Labour Party had earlier passed an unflinching vote of confidence on the national leadership of our great party, ably led by Barr.Julius Abure. We, therefore, disclaim the purported invitation for a meeting by faceless persons in its entirety, as it does not emanate from us, and neither did we know anything about the purported invitation nor those behind it."

Any LP member who attends meeting with the "impostors" will be sanctioned with expulsion

Emeh further noted that the self acclaimed acting state chairman and secretary were not known to the party, hence, were completely alien to LP in Anambra, and were neither members of the state executive council of Labour Party, nor members of the party at any level at the state, LGA or ward.

He said further:

"We, therefore, reiterate further with firm warning that any member of Labour Party or executive from Anambra state that attends any such meeting convened by the above named impostors or their proxies is doing so at his or her own peril, and will most likely be sanctioned with expulsion after thorough due diligence with cognizance to the constitution of our great party."

Emeh also accused Apapa and his group of "political wishful thinking and hallucinating to illegally assume leadership of the party by all means with the sole aim of withdrawing the Labour Party petition - hearing of which is already progressing well at the presidential election petitions tribunal."

