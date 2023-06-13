The chief whip of the senate, Orji Kalu and Osita Izunaso are said to be considering pulling out of the senate presidency race

According to sources privy to the APC chieftain, Kalu, Izunaso, and Abdulaziz Yari, have decided to step down from the race following last-minute negotiation

With only a few hours to the inauguration of the 10th national assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia state, and Osita Izunaso, a former national organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are considering dropping out of the race for the senate presidency.

Kalu, Izunaso, and Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state had insisted on running for office of the senate president despite the stance of their party.

After a consultative meeting, Izunaso, Orji Kalu, and others withdraw from the race to become the next Senate President. Photo credit: Tinubu Shettima Ambassadors - TSA Anambra State Chapter

Orji Kalu, Izunaso considering dropping out of senate president race

The ruling party had already settled for Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Niger Delta Affairs, as its preferred choice for the senate president and chose Jibrin Barau, senator representing Kano north, as deputy senate president, but the trio insisted on running.

But in last-minute negotiations, Kalu and Izunaso have considered dropping out of the race after the south-east leaders meeting, The Cable reported.

Senators-elect from other geo-political zones also attended the minute.

Source reveal Kalu and others are stepping down for Akpabio after last-minute negotiations

A source privy to the happenings disclosed that Yari might now be on his own because of the duo’s move to align with the ruling party.

“All the 15 senators-elect from south-east have agreed to support Godswill Akpabio. They held a meeting with him where they pledged their support to him,” the source said.

Abdul Ningi, a former principal officer of the senate, said last week that Yari had more than 60 senators-elect supporting his bid.

He, however, did not name the senators or display any evidence.

